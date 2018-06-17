I Want To Win It – Departing Rangers Star Eyeing Asian Champions League

Follow @insidefutbol





Michael O'Halloran says he has joined Melbourne City from Rangers with the aim of winning the Asian Champions League.



The winger struggled to make an impact at Ibrox and has been cut loose by new boss Steven Gerrard, who is reshaping the squad over the summer months.











O'Halloran has opted for a drastic move, heading halfway across the world to join Australian club Melbourne City.



The speedster is relishing the chance to get started with the Australian club and already has goals and targets in mind for his time Down Under.





"I’m coming with high hopes to play my part in a team that I feel are really going places", he was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"I’m really looking forward to getting in, working hard and training.



"I’m here to improve the team, and to play my part to try and win the league, which is our first and foremost aim, and also to win the Asian Champions League", O'Halloran added.



The 27-year-old, who has yet to be capped at senior level by Scotland, was signed by Rangers from St Johnstone in the winter transfer window in 2016.



Rangers shelled out £500,000 to take O'Halloran to Ibrox, but he failed to become a first team regular and was loaned back to St Johnstone for the first half of last season.

