Issa Diop Booked In For West Ham Medical

Issa Diop is expected in London on Monday as he puts the finishing touches towards his proposed move to West Ham United.



The Premier League side have agreed a fee worth €25m with Toulouse for Diop's services and are now in the home straight and closing on securing his signature.











The defender is expected in London on Monday to undergo his medical checks with West Ham, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.



Should the medical pass without incident then Diop will put pen to paper on a five-year deal with West Ham.





Diop has been of interest to a number of clubs, but now looks set to be playing his football at the London Stadium next season.



He came through the youth ranks at Toulouse and broke into the first team in 2015 .