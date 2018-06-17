Leeds United Facing Big Competition For Marcelo Bielsa Favourite Matej Vydra

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are facing big competition to land Derby County striker Matej Vydra, who is wanted at Elland Road by Marcelo Bielsa.



The Rams are willing to sell the Czech attacker, but want a fee in excess of £10m to let him leave Pride Park in the summer transfer window.











New Leeds head coach Bielsa is a big fan of Vydra and is claimed to prefer him over the other striking option on the table, free agent Abel Hernandez.



Leeds do not have the money available to sign both Vydra and Hernandez, which would eat up a big portion of their squad rebuilding cash.





Even if Bielsa does move Leeds for Vydra, it will not be smooth sailing as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is fierce competition for the attacker's signature.



The 26-year-old bagged 21 goals in 40 games in the Championship for Derby last season .