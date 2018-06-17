XRegister
X
06 October 2016

17/06/2018 - 13:43 BST

Newcastle, Leicester and West Ham Have Bundesliga Competition For Serie A Target

 




Premier League trio Leicester City, Newcastle United and West Ham United have competition from the Bundesliga for Stefano Sturaro.

The midfielder is on the books at Italian champions Juventus, but he struggled to command regular game time last season and the Bianconeri are open to selling him for the right price.




Leicester and Newcastle have already made bids, of around the €13m mark, for Sturaro, but Juventus want €20m to sell.

West Ham also hold an interest in the midfielder as new boss Manuel Pellegrini looks to reshape his squad over the summer months.
 


But Sturaro looks set to also have an option to move to Germany as, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Eintracht Frankfurt are keen to secure his signature.

The Bundesliga side have been alerted to Sturaro's availability and are preparing an offer to take him to Germany.


Eintracht Frankfurt finished eighth in the Bundesliga last season and are looking to bolster their squad over the summer as they bid to push up towards the European spots.

It remains to be seen if the Bundesliga club are ready to pay the €20m Juventus are looking for.
 