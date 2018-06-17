Steven Gerrard Expected To Draw Up Axe List After Rangers’ Spain Camp

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be running the rule over the players in his squad at their training camp in Spain with an eye on who might be surplus to requirements, director of football Mark Allen has revealed.



The Scottish giants have so far made six signings over the course of the summer transfer window as they start to given Gerrard the squad he needs to be competitive.











Further signings are expected, while some players are also tipped to leave, and Allen explained that the club's pre-season training camp in Spain will be an opportunity for Gerrard to decide who he can do without.



And Allen expects Gerrard to hold discussions with him after the trip to assess what he has seen from his players.





The director of football said on Rangers TV: " You can’t have a squad of 40 or 50 people.



"So this part of pre-season is a great opportunity for myself and Steven to go through, and ultimately for Steven to evaluate who he thinks will make his squad and who might be surplus, and then after that, it is a discussion to see what we do next.