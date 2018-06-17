XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/06/2018 - 17:58 BST

Steven Gerrard Expected To Draw Up Axe List After Rangers’ Spain Camp

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be running the rule over the players in his squad at their training camp in Spain with an eye on who might be surplus to requirements, director of football Mark Allen has revealed.

The Scottish giants have so far made six signings over the course of the summer transfer window as they start to given Gerrard the squad he needs to be competitive.




Further signings are expected, while some players are also tipped to leave, and Allen explained that the club's pre-season training camp in Spain will be an opportunity for Gerrard to decide who he can do without.

And Allen expects Gerrard to hold discussions with him after the trip to assess what he has seen from his players.
 


The director of football said on Rangers TV: "You can’t have a squad of 40 or 50 people.

"So this part of pre-season is a great opportunity for myself and Steven to go through, and ultimately for Steven to evaluate who he thinks will make his squad and who might be surplus, and then after that, it is a discussion to see what we do next.


"I stress again though, that’s Steven’s call, and it’s up to the manager to evaluate what he feels is the right squad to take forward."

Rangers have just offloaded winger Michael O'Halloran to Australian club Melbourne City, with the player struggling to impose himself at Ibrox following his move to the club at the start of 2016.

The Gers have also loaned out Joe Dodoo to Blackpool.
 