This Is What’s Important – Liverpool and Wolves Linked Inter Striker Talks Future

Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti, who has been linked with Liverpool and Wolves, has explained what he is looking for if he moves clubs this summer.



The Nerazzurri are ready to cash in on Pinamonti as they look to balance the books and stay on the right side of UEFA's financial fair play rules.











Inter could look for a buy-back clause to be included in any deal and despite Liverpool and Wolves being linked, Pinamonti prefers a move within the familiar climes of Italy.



But Pinamonti has revealed his key priority is moving to a club at which he can clock up playing time, as he looks to kick on with his development.





The teenager told Sky Italia: "In the future it is important to find a team where I can play.



"[To find] a club where I can show my qualities."