06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/06/2018 - 15:55 BST

Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry about Inter full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to add to his squad over the course of the transfer window and his gaze has shifted to the San Siro.




D'Ambrosio is the object of Pochettino's attention and, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Tottenham have touched base to ask about the 29-year-old.

Tottenham's enquiry has changed Inter's thinking on the defender, who they could now look to include in a deal to sign Mousa Dembele.
 


Inter want the Spurs midfielder, but are not prepared to pay the €30m the Premier League side are demanding for the Belgian.

The Nerazzurri have been in talks with D'Ambrosio about a new contract running until 2022.


They are not expected to end the discussions based on Tottenham's interest, but could still let the full-back go even if he puts pen to paper on a fresh deal.

Inter signed D'Ambrosio from Torino in 2014 and he made his first start for Italy earlier this month under new coach Roberto Mancini.
 