Tottenham Hotspur Make Enquiries About Inter Star, Italians Sense Mousa Dembele Opportunity

Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry about Inter full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to add to his squad over the course of the transfer window and his gaze has shifted to the San Siro.











D'Ambrosio is the object of Pochettino's attention and, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Tottenham have touched base to ask about the 29-year-old.



Tottenham's enquiry has changed Inter's thinking on the defender, who they could now look to include in a deal to sign Mousa Dembele.





Inter want the Spurs midfielder, but are not prepared to pay the €30m the Premier League side are demanding for the Belgian.



The Nerazzurri have been in talks with D'Ambrosio about a new contract running until 2022 .