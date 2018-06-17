We Beat Other Clubs To Nikola Katic And Croatia Market Good For Us – Rangers Director of Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers director of football Mark Allen says the Gers had to beat off competition to land defender Nikola Katic and stressed his is convinced Croatia is a good source of players for the club.



The Gers pulled off something of a surprise by swooping for the Croatian defender and the 21-year-old has bolstered Steven Gerrard's options at the back.











Allen thinks that Croatia, with Katic joining from Slaven Belupo, is a good source of potential recruits as the country produces players able to cope with the demands of Scottish football.



But Rangers are not alone in appreciating the value of Croatian players and Allen says they needed to see off rivals to land Katic.





He told the club's official TV channel: " I have been conscious of that environment [Croatia] for a long time in my previous role.



"A nd that market is one where I think there are lots of talented young players who are very good technically, robust and have the physicality to cope with our league.