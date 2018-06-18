Agent Comments Give West Ham Javier Pastore Hope Despite Hammers Move Frozen For Roma Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of West Ham United target Javier Pastore has denied having reached an agreement with Roma for his client to join the Giallorossi.



Roma are rivalling West Ham for the signature of the Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder, with sporting director Monchi leading the talks.











Pastore prefers a return to Italy, where he played for Palermo, and talks with West Ham have been put on hold as his representatives explore a deal.



It had been claimed in some quarters that Roma have agreed personal terms with Pastore's agents and now need just to thrash out a fee with PSG.





But in a boost for West Ham's hopes, agent Marcelo Simonian has insisted nothing is done yet.



"There is still nothing decided", the agent told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.