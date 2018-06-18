XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/06/2018 - 16:17 BST

Agent Comments Give West Ham Javier Pastore Hope Despite Hammers Move Frozen For Roma Talks

 




The agent of West Ham United target Javier Pastore has denied having reached an agreement with Roma for his client to join the Giallorossi.

Roma are rivalling West Ham for the signature of the Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder, with sporting director Monchi leading the talks.




Pastore prefers a return to Italy, where he played for Palermo, and talks with West Ham have been put on hold as his representatives explore a deal.

It had been claimed in some quarters that Roma have agreed personal terms with Pastore's agents and now need just to thrash out a fee with PSG.
 


But in a boost for West Ham's hopes, agent Marcelo Simonian has insisted nothing is done yet.

"There is still nothing decided", the agent told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.


"We are starting to talk now", he added.

All eyes will be on whether Simonian can find an agreement with Roma and then whether the Italians can nail down a fee with PSG.

If they can do so, Pastore may prefer a return to Italy over a switch to West Ham.
 