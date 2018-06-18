Celtic Star Anticipating Tough Scottish Premiership Title Defence

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown is aware of the threat posed by Aberdeen, Rangers and Motherwell, and believes that his side will have a tough time defending the Scottish Premiership title next season.



The Hoops won the Premiership for the seventh time in a row and also secured an historic double treble under Brendan Rodgers last season, a feat that was achieved for the first time in the history of Scottish football.











The 32-year-old feels that Aberdeen, who finished just three points behind Celtic in the title race last season, performed well last year. He also heaped praise on Motherwell and Rangers and considers them to be contenders for the title next season.



Brown also is aware of Hibernian's ability, as they have got players such as John McGinn, who is capable of scoring from almost everywhere, he feels.





He was quoted as saying by the BBC: "Aberdeen were fantastic last year. Motherwell got us in two cup finals as well and Rangers kicked on last season as well so it's going to be hard.



"When you look at teams like Hibs as well, they've got players like John McGinn that can score pretty much from anywhere.



"He's got great qualities, he's showed it with Scotland and he's also shown it against us as well."



The Bhoys start their title defence next season at home to newly-promoted side Livingston on 4th August.