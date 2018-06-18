Former Rangers Star Says Steven Gerrard Has It Right Focusing Signings In This Area

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers forward Billy Dodds believes that Steven Gerrard has done the right thing by strengthening the Gers’ defence at it was their main point of concern last season.



Rangers did not have a season of their liking last term as they finished third in the Scottish Premiershio, 12 points behind champions Celtic. The season also saw the Gers suffer a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Hoops, which led to the sacking of their former boss Graeme Murty.











Liverpool legend Gerrard stated last week that defence is the area he would like to sort out first and he has already started working on it by signing Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson from Brighton and Slaven Belupo, respectively.



Dodds is of the opinion that other teams fancied scoring against Rangers last season due to their defensive woes and if Gerrard had not addressed the issue, next season would have been no different.





The 49-year-old was quoted as saying by the BBC: "They had to sort out the centre-half position.



"Teams fancied themselves to score against Rangers.



"It'll be interesting to see what Katic and Goldson bring to them, see if they can stiffen them up.



"It's a position they had identified and they had to sort because if they had gone with what they've got, they would've struggled again next time, simple as that."



Gerrard, 38, has now taken the squad on a pre-season training trip to Spain.