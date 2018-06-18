XRegister
X
06 October 2016

18/06/2018 - 16:07 BST

Four Serie A Clubs Join Hunt For Leeds and Wolves Target Abel Hernandez But Financial Reality Bites

 




No fewer than four Italian clubs have joined the hunt for Leeds United and Wolves target Abel Hernandez, but they are up against financial reality in their bid to sign him.

Hernandez is a free agent this summer following his departure from Hull City and the Uruguayan striker is not short of options.




Leeds are in advanced talks to take Hernandez to Elland Road, where working with Marcelo Bielsa may appeal, while Wolves have been linked with wanting the striker to bolster their side for a Premier League campaign.

But there is serious interest in Hernandez from Italy, where he previously played for Palermo.
 


No fewer than four Serie A sides are now keen on him, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, with Parma, Cagliari, Sampdoria and Torino all interested.

But Hernandez's Italian suitors are up against it due to the big contract the player wants.


It is also claimed Wolves have offered Hernandez €3m per year on a five-year deal, along with a signing-on fee of €5m.

It is unclear how much Leeds have offered the striker.
 