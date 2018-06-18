I Don’t Exclude Chelsea Paying His Buy-out Clause – Agent of Napoli Star On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea target Elseid Hysaj makes no bones about the fact the Blues would be able to afford to pay his client's buy-out clause of €50m at Napoli and feels the Premier League side have great need of a right-back.



Hysaj has been linked with Chelsea, with talk the Blues will swoop for the 24-year-old when they officially appoint former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.











The player's agent is in no mood to issue a come-and-get-me message to Chelsea and claims that Hysaj is happy at Napoli.



However, he is sure that if the Blues do want the Albania international then they would be able to pay his €50m buy-out clause.





"We are calm and quiet", Mario Giuffredi said on Radio Kiss Kiss.



"If someone comes who wants to pay the €50m clause then we will talk to Napoli.



"If no one comes then we will see if there are grounds for extending the contract at the Azzurri.



"Chelsea? I am not interested [in talking about them]. We are not in the middle of the street, we are at one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.



"I do not rule out that they could pay the clause. The British for that role have tremendous need to make purchases, and Elseid is a young and valuable player.



"But honestly, I repeat, we are very quiet.



"It is not our priority to seek a transfer."



Sarri, who is expected to become the new Chelsea manager soon, is a big fan of Hysaj, who joined the club in 2015 from Empoli.



He played under Sarri at Empoli and was taken to Napoli by his former coach.

