XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/06/2018 - 17:26 BST

I’m Expecting High Profile Signings – Leeds United Legend

"




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that the name of Marcelo Bielsa will help the Whites attract high profile players as they look to push for promotion under their new head coach.

The Argentine has taken over at Elland Road, bringing in his own backroom staff along with him.




When he starts implementing his own strategies and bringing in his own preferred players, Gray believes that there will be a pull factor given the kind of reputation the veteran manager has.

And therefore the signings, he believes, will be "high profile".
 


“There will be a lot of players who will know his reputation and a lot of people will probably want to play for him", Gray was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The signings will be high profile I think.”


The Whites are considering the possibility of a deal for former Hull City striker Abel Hernandez, while Derby County striker Matej Vydra has also been linked with a move.

Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley, who spent the 2016/17 season on loan at the Championship club, is also being targeted, though the final decision on his future has not yet been taken.
 