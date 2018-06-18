I’m Expecting High Profile Signings – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that the name of Marcelo Bielsa will help the Whites attract high profile players as they look to push for promotion under their new head coach.



The Argentine has taken over at Elland Road, bringing in his own backroom staff along with him.











When he starts implementing his own strategies and bringing in his own preferred players, Gray believes that there will be a pull factor given the kind of reputation the veteran manager has.



And therefore the signings, he believes, will be "high profile".





“There will be a lot of players who will know his reputation and a lot of people will probably want to play for him", Gray was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



The signings will be high profile I think.”



The Whites are considering the possibility of a deal for former Hull City striker Abel Hernandez, while Derby County striker Matej Vydra has also been linked with a move.



Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley, who spent the 2016/17 season on loan at the Championship club, is also being targeted, though the final decision on his future has not yet been taken.

