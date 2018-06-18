Leeds United Striker Closing On Elland Road Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcus Antonsson is close to ending his time at Leeds United.



The Swedish striker spent last term on loan at Blackburn Rovers from Leeds, having been declared surplus to requirements at Elland Road.











Antonsson impressed in League One as he helped Rovers secure an instant return to the Championship, but he still does not feature in Leeds' plans.



And he looks set to relaunch his career in Italy as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the hitman is closing in on a move to Brescia.





The Serie B side's president is former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino and the Italian is looking to revamp the club's squad over the summer.



Brescia finished in 16th spot in Serie B last term and scored only 41 goals in their 42 league games.



Cellino will hope Antonsson can add extra firepower to the Brescia attack as he aims to push the side up the Serie B standings in the forthcoming campaign.



Antonsson also has interest from clubs in his native Sweden.

