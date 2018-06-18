Liverpool Abolish Assistant Manager Posts With Under-23s and Under-18s

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are working to reduce the number of coaches in the academy and will no longer have assistant managers in place for the Under-23 and Under-18 teams.



The Reds have parted company with Under-23 assistant boss Mike Garrity and will not be replacing him.











Garrity worked across several age groups in the club's academy and even had a spell in charge of the Under-23 side in the 2016/17 season after the departure of Michael Beale to Sao Paulo.



Liverpool are looking to cut the number of academy coaches and, according to the Liverpool Echo, will have no assistants operating at Under-23 and Under-18 level.





The Reds lost Under-18s coach Steven Gerrard to Scottish giants Rangers earlier this summer and Beale, who had been back at the club in a coaching role, Under-18s assistant Tom Culshaw and fitness coach Jordan Milsom headed to Ibrox with him.



Liverpool are expected to make sure there is a new Under-18s boss in post when the time pre-season rolls around later this summer.



The Reds have worked to push talents through from academy level in recent years, with Trent Alexander-Arnold excelling at right-back last season.



Alexander-Arnold's performances saw him win a place in England's World Cup squad.

