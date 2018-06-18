Liverpool Legend Gives Trent Alexander-Arnold World Cup Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McMahon has advised England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to note down his World Cup memories in a diary so that he can cherish those moments when he looks back in the future.



Alexander-Arnold impressed with Liverpool last season, helping the Reds reach the Champions League final and has earned himself a place in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for Russia.











The right-back, who made his senior international debut against Costa Rica earlier this month, could well make his World Cup debut against Tunisia tonight.



McMahon came up with a nice piece of advice for the youngster and wants him to keep a scrapbook or diary where he can write down all the details about his first World Cup.





The 56-year-old told Liverpool's official website: “I wish I’d have kept a diary every day – training, things I did, things I liked, things I didn’t like.



"I wish I’d wrote it all down and savoured the atmosphere so I’d have a scrapbook as such for that World Cup finals, because in 20, 30 years’ time, you’ve forgotten about what it was like and you forget all the little details that you went through.



“Keep a diary, a scrapbook that gives you a detailed analysis of the World Cup finals that you went to for your first time.”



Alexander-Arnold, after having an impressive season with the Reds, will look to keep his form going with England if he gets the nod for the match against Tunisia.