06 October 2016

18/06/2018 - 15:40 BST

No Chance To Impress – Marcelo Bielsa Has Already Made Up Mind On Leeds United Flops

 




Marcelo Bielsa has already told Leeds United which players are not part of his plans, despite not yet having taken a single Whites training session.

The Argentine tactician has taken charge of Leeds as head coach on a two-year contract, but spent several weeks studying videos of the squad before putting pen to paper on the dotted line.




Bielsa is expected to arrive in Leeds on Saturday and will then take his first training session on Monday when the players report back for pre-season.

The Leeds players would have been expected to start with a blank canvas and look to impress Bielsa to ensure their spot in the squad for next season.
 


But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa has already informed Leeds which players he does not want to be involved in his plans next term.

Leeds are expected to trim their squad this summer as they look to carry fewer players and so raise the average wage to attract better players.


Swedish striker Marcus Antonsson is closing in on a move to Italian side Brescia, while goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald could join German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Young midfielder Madger Gomes has already joined French outfit Sochaux.
 