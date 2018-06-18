Paddy McNair Yet To Agree Personal Terms With Middlesbrough

Follow @insidefutbol





Paddy McNair has not yet agreed personal terms with Middlesbrough ahead of a move to the club from Sunderland.



Tony Pulis wants to snap up the Black Cats midfielder and his side have had a bid accepted by Sunderland.











Middlesbrough will pay an initial £3.5m for McNair, while the final figure when add-ons are included could rise to more than £5m.



Brighton and Wolves have shown interest in McNair, with the Seagulls seeing two offers for the 23-year-old rejected.





But Boro have not secured McNair yet as, according to the BBC, the midfielder has yet to agree personal terms and sign off on the switch.



Sunderland had been keen to keep hold of McNair, but following their relegation from the Championship have been forced to relent.



Middlesbrough will now bid to quickly wrap up personal terms with the Northern Ireland international star as they look to push the deal over the line.



It is claimed that Brighton have now turned their attention towards other targets.

