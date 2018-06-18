XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/06/2018 - 15:52 BST

Paddy McNair Yet To Agree Personal Terms With Middlesbrough

 




Paddy McNair has not yet agreed personal terms with Middlesbrough ahead of a move to the club from Sunderland.

Tony Pulis wants to snap up the Black Cats midfielder and his side have had a bid accepted by Sunderland.




Middlesbrough will pay an initial £3.5m for McNair, while the final figure when add-ons are included could rise to more than £5m.

Brighton and Wolves have shown interest in McNair, with the Seagulls seeing two offers for the 23-year-old rejected.
 


But Boro have not secured McNair yet as, according to the BBC, the midfielder has yet to agree personal terms and sign off on the switch.

Sunderland had been keen to keep hold of McNair, but following their relegation from the Championship have been forced to relent.


Middlesbrough will now bid to quickly wrap up personal terms with the Northern Ireland international star as they look to push the deal over the line.

It is claimed that Brighton have now turned their attention towards other targets.
 