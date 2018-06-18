Real Madrid Back At Negotiating Table For Liverpool Target Alisson

Follow @insidefutbol





Spanish giants Real Madrid have offered €60m to Roma for the transfer of Liverpool-linked goalkeeper Alisson, though the Rome-based side want more.



Alisson has been linked with a move away from the Rome-based club, with the Merseyside giants strongly being linked with a deal.











However, it appears Liverpool have cooled their interest in the goalkeeper.



Alisson's club want a fee in the region of €80m for the player, who has a contract with the Italian giants that runs until June 2021.





Real Madrid have been engaged in talks with Roma and the player's representatives and there has been fresh contact between thw two clubs today, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.



The Spaniards have put €60m on the table, but Roma want €70m plus bonuses which would take the eventual fee to €80m.



The Brazilian has himself expressed his preference for a move to Spain. though his desire to settle his future before the World Cup did not happen.



Jurgen Klopp's side have already turned their attention elsewhere, with Lazio custodian Thomas Strakosha being linked.

