Sporting Director Tells Fans To Have Patience In Swoop For Leeds United Star

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Bruno Hubner has told the club's fans to have patience on a potential swoop for Leeds United goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald.



The German shot-stopper flopped at Leeds last season after joining the Whites last summer from Werder Bremen and being handed the number 1 shirt from the off.











Wiedwald put in error-prone displays at Elland Road and despite being handed two separate chances to make the number 1 shirt his own, failed.



Leeds are now aiming to offload Wiedwald this summer and Eintracht Frankfurt are looking at taking him back to Germany.





But Hubner, who confirmed that Wiedwald is on the agenda for the Bundesliga club, has urged patience.



The sporting director said though the club's Twitter account: "It's correct that we're thinking about bringing back Felix Wiedwald.



"But we cannot say anything concrete yet and have to be a bit patient."



It had been speculated that Leeds could terminate Wiedwald's contract to allow him to put a sorry Elland Road spell behind him and return to the familiar climes of German football.

