XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/06/2018 - 14:20 BST

Sporting Director Tells Fans To Have Patience In Swoop For Leeds United Star

 




Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Bruno Hubner has told the club's fans to have patience on a potential swoop for Leeds United goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald.

The German shot-stopper flopped at Leeds last season after joining the Whites last summer from Werder Bremen and being handed the number 1 shirt from the off.




Wiedwald put in error-prone displays at Elland Road and despite being handed two separate chances to make the number 1 shirt his own, failed.

Leeds are now aiming to offload Wiedwald this summer and Eintracht Frankfurt are looking at taking him back to Germany.
 


But Hubner, who confirmed that Wiedwald is on the agenda for the Bundesliga club, has urged patience.

The sporting director said though the club's Twitter account: "It's correct that we're thinking about bringing back Felix Wiedwald.


"But we cannot say anything concrete yet and have to be a bit patient."

It had been speculated that Leeds could terminate Wiedwald's contract to allow him to put a sorry Elland Road spell behind him and return to the familiar climes of German football.
 