XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/06/2018 - 23:18 BST

Bordeaux Offer Inter Loan Opening For Liverpool and Tottenham Linked Malcom

 




French side Bordeaux have opened the door for Inter to loan Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool linked Malcom.

Inter have been working hard on winning the race for the Brazilian winger and have been locked in talks with Bordeaux.




But finding a deal acceptable to the Ligue 1 side has proven difficult, with Bordeaux putting a high asking price on a player who impressed in the French top flight last season.

However, Inter now have an opening with Bordeaux prepared to accept a loan proposal for Malcom, according to Sky Italia.
 


Bordeaux have let Inter know that they will accept a loan fee of €7m to €8m, while giving the Italian giants a right to buy set at €30m to €32m.

The ball is now firmly in Inter's court to come up with the goods to take Malcom to Serie A.


With Bordeaux now having signalled they are ready to let Malcom leave on loan it remains to be seen if his Premier League suitors launch their own bids.

Tottenham, who wanted Malcom in January, have been linked with rekindling their interest, while Liverpool are also admirers of the Brazilian.
 