XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/06/2018 - 23:08 BST

Chelsea Working On Daniele Rugani Bid, Kostas Manolas Swoop Takes Second Place

 




Chelsea are working on a swoop for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani as they bid to strengthen their backline for incoming manager Maurizio Sarri.

The former Napoli boss is on the verge of becoming the new Chelsea boss, with the Blues expected to terminate Antonio Conte's contract.




Sarri already has a number of signings in mind and the Italian tactician wants Juventus centre-back Rugani to be taken to Stamford Bridge.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Chelsea are preparing to pay between €30m and €35m, plus bonus payments, to snap Rugani up.
 


A contract is also in the works for Rugani, based on a yearly salary of €3.5m.

Chelsea are also showing interest in Roma defender Kostas Manolas.


The Blues are likely to pay the release clause in Manolas' contract, set at €38m, to take him from Roma to Stamford Bridge.

However, at present Chelsea's priority is putting a deal in place to sign Juventus defender Rugani.
 