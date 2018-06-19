Chelsea Working On Daniele Rugani Bid, Kostas Manolas Swoop Takes Second Place

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are working on a swoop for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani as they bid to strengthen their backline for incoming manager Maurizio Sarri.



The former Napoli boss is on the verge of becoming the new Chelsea boss, with the Blues expected to terminate Antonio Conte's contract.











Sarri already has a number of signings in mind and the Italian tactician wants Juventus centre-back Rugani to be taken to Stamford Bridge.



According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Chelsea are preparing to pay between €30m and €35m, plus bonus payments, to snap Rugani up.





A contract is also in the works for Rugani, based on a yearly salary of €3.5m.



Chelsea are also showing interest in Roma defender Kostas Manolas.



The Blues are likely to pay the release clause in Manolas' contract, set at €38m, to take him from Roma to Stamford Bridge.



However, at present Chelsea's priority is putting a deal in place to sign Juventus defender Rugani.

