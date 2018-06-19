Club Will Decide, He’s Happy – Father Of Liverpool Target Tackles Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





The father of Liverpool linked goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha has insisted that Lazio will take the final call on his son’s future at the club.



The Albanian shot-stopper’s future at Lazio has come under the scanner this summer and there are suggestions the Serie A club are not averse to selling him if they receive a good offer.











Liverpool have been linked with having an interest in Strakosha as Jurgen Klopp steps up his efforts to sign a new goalkeeper and even Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly considering swooping.



But Fotaq Strakosha, a former footballer himself, remained coy over the speculation surrounding his son’s future at the Stadio Olimpico.





He insisted that the goalkeeper is happy at Lazio and the final decision on his future rests with the Serie A outfit.



“I don’t have any comments to make”, the goalkeeper’s father told Panorama Sport when asked about his son’s future.



“He is happy at Lazio and the club will decide his future.”



Strakosha, 23, has four years still left on his current contract with Lazio.

