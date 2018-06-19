Contract Not Good Enough – Reading and Ipswich Keen As Hearts Struggle To Close Winger Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading and Ipswich are bidding to take advantage of Hearts failing to agree terms to keep Manuel Milinkovic.



The French winger was on loan at Tynecastle last season from Italian Serie A side Genoa and impressed, with Hearts now wanting to keep him on a permanent basis.











Hearts have reached an agreement with Genoa, but not with Milinkovic.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the player considers the contract offer put forward by Hearts not to be good enough.





And the winger has options, with two clubs from the English Championship keen to secure his signature.



The duo are Reading and Ipswich, who may be able to present more tempting proposals to Milinkovic than Hearts.



He made 24 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Hearts last season, scoring six goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.



The winger has a further 12 months to run on his contract with Genoa and the Italian side are open to cashing in this summer.

