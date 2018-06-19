David Stockdale Likely To Be Free Transfer But Leeds United Move Not Done

Follow @insidefutbol





A move to Leeds United for goalkeeper David Stockdale is not done and Birmingham City are likely to let the shot-stopper leave on a free transfer.



Blues boss Garry Monk has opted to let Stockdale leave and the goalkeeper has been told if he does not quit the club then he will be training with the youth squads.











Leeds have been strongly linked with wanting to take Stockdale to Elland Road and it has been claimed in some quarters they are in the process of agreeing a fee with Birmingham.



But there will most likely not be a fee involved for Stockdale when he moves, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





It is also claimed that no move to Leeds has been agreed yet.



Leeds are expected to now press the accelerator on signings after appointing Marcelo Bielsa as the club's new head coach.



The Whites have also been linked with wanting to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn on loan.



Leeds said goodbye to one goalkeeper on Tuesday as Felix Wiedwald left for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

