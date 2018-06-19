XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/06/2018 - 12:01 BST

French Clubs Queuing Up For Crystal Palace Youngster

 




A clutch of French clubs are considering making a loan move for teenage Crystal Palace talent Jason Lokilo during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Formerly of the Anderlecht academy, the attacker joined the south London outfit in 2015 and progressed through the ranks before making his mark for the Under-23 side last season.




The Belgian impressed for the Under-23s, scoring ten goals and providing 12 assists in 23 appearances for Palace’s reserve side, prompting a call-up to the senior squad.

He remained an unused substitute in four Premier League games for the Londoners and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, a clutch of French clubs are keen to sign him on loan.
 


It has been claimed clubs such as Auxerre, Brest, Nancy and Lorient are interested in taking him to France on a loan deal during the ongoing window.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace have plans for him in the first team next season or look to send him out on loan to gather experience at senior level.


Lokilo made his senior debut for Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup last term and is considered a key talent to come out of the club's academy.
 