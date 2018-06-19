French Clubs Queuing Up For Crystal Palace Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





A clutch of French clubs are considering making a loan move for teenage Crystal Palace talent Jason Lokilo during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Formerly of the Anderlecht academy, the attacker joined the south London outfit in 2015 and progressed through the ranks before making his mark for the Under-23 side last season.











The Belgian impressed for the Under-23s, scoring ten goals and providing 12 assists in 23 appearances for Palace’s reserve side, prompting a call-up to the senior squad.



He remained an unused substitute in four Premier League games for the Londoners and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, a clutch of French clubs are keen to sign him on loan.





It has been claimed clubs such as Auxerre, Brest, Nancy and Lorient are interested in taking him to France on a loan deal during the ongoing window.



It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace have plans for him in the first team next season or look to send him out on loan to gather experience at senior level.



Lokilo made his senior debut for Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup last term and is considered a key talent to come out of the club's academy.

