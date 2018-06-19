I’m Leaving – West Ham and Wolves Target Jack Wilshere Confirms Arsenal Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Wilshere has confirmed he will leave Arsenal at the end of his contract.



The midfielder, who has been linked with Wolves and West Ham, is out of contract at the end of this month and has been weighing up his future.











He insists his intention was always to stay at the Gunners, where he has been for 17 years, but following talks with Unai Emery he has decided to make his exit.



Wilshere says that he needs regular first team football and a meeting with Emery made his accept that was unlikely to be the case if he signed a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.





He wrote on his Facebook page: "I can confirm that I will be leaving Arsenal Football Club when my contract expires at the end of June.



"Following a number of extensive conversations with those at the club, and in particular a recent meeting with the new manager, Unai Emery, I felt that I was ultimately left with little choice but to make the decision that I have due to purely footballing reasons", Wilshere added.



The midfielder, who was overlooked for the England squad for this summer's World Cup, added: "As has widely been reported I, along with my representative, have been in talks with the club for a number of months with the view to signing a new contract to extend my stay at the Emirates.



"My intention throughout these discussions has always been to remain an Arsenal player. I have been on the books at Arsenal for 17 years and have always felt part of the fabric of the club. Such was my desire to stay that I had in fact recently agreed to sign a financially reduced contract in order to commit my future to the club.



"However, following my meeting with the new manager I was made aware that although the reduced contract offer remained, it was made clear to me that my playing time would be significantly reduced should I decide to stay.



"I am sure everyone can understand that at this point in my life and career I need to be playing regular first team football and following my meeting with Mr Emery I came away feeling that it would be very difficult for me to do so at Arsenal.





"Given this, I feel I have no option but to pursue other opportunities in order to progress my career on the pitch."



Wilshere has now vowed to take his time when it comes to deciding where to continue his career, while the midfielder has brushed off any thoughts of repeated injury problems by declaring his fitness.



"I’m feeling fit, sharp and strong and will be working tirelessly to ensure I am in peak condition ahead of the new season.



"I’ll now be taking the time necessary to consider my options before deciding on the next stage of my career."

