06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/06/2018 - 22:01 BST

I'm Pleased With That – Leeds United Star Salutes Champions League Draw

 




Pontus Jansson has welcomed Malmo's Champions League first qualifying round draw.

The Leeds United and Sweden defender is a firm fan of his former club and was looking out for the draw when it was held on Tuesday.




Malmo have been drawn to play the winners of the preliminary round, which means they will meet Andorran side FC Santa Coloma, Kosovan outfit Drita, San Marino-based La Fiorita or Gibraltarian club Lincoln Red Imps.

The preliminary round mini-tournament is due to take place in Gibraltar between 26th and 29th June.
 


Jansson feels the Champions League first qualifying round draw is good news for Malmo.

He was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Expressen: "The best possible draw! So we are pleased about that.


"I hope it will be a trip where you can go and watch the game."

If Malmo can win their qualifier then they will set up a second round tie against Romanian side CFR Cluj.

Leeds defender Jansson is currently in action at the World Cup with Sweden, meaning he will not start pre-season training with the Whites next week.
 