X
19/06/2018 - 11:06 BST

Italian Outfit Eye Double Raid On Leeds, One Permanent Signing, One Loan With Buying Option

 




Italian Serie B side Brescia are eyeing a double raid on Leeds United.

Brescia are owned by former Leeds supremo Massimo Cellino and the president is looking to rebuild following a disappointing season in the lower reaches of the Italian second tier.




The club are already closing in on signing striker Marcus Antonsson from Leeds, but Cellino wants a second White to make the move to Italy.

Indeed, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Cellino also wants to land Leeds left-back Tyler Denton on loan.
 


Cellino is well aware of Denton's talents and wants to take him to Brescia on loan.

Denton did not feature for Leeds' first team last season and was loaned out to League Two club Port Vale.


A move to Brescia could hand the 22-year-old the chance to play regular football in Serie B next season and Leeds are looking to trim their squad.

Crucially, Cellino is also keen for a purchase option to be included in the agreement, giving Brescia the chance to sign Denton permanently if he impresses.

Denton is under contract with Leeds until 2020.
 