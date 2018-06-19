Jorginho’s Agent Due In England As Manchester City Move Edges Closer

Follow @insidefutbol





Jorginho’s agent is set to arrive in London on Wednesday in anticipation of closing out a deal for the Napoli midfielder to join Manchester City.



The midfielder’s proposed move to Manchester City has been stuck for several weeks despite him agreeing terms on a contract with the Premier League champions.











Manchester City have found it hard to reach an agreement with Napoli over a fee despite a willingness on both sides find a deal that will see Jorginho move to the Etihad.



Napoli have already rejected at least two bids from Manchester City, but there is confidence that Jorginho will eventually move to the Premier League champions this summer.





According to Italian radio station Radio Crc, the player’s agent is set to arrive in England on Wednesday and is hopeful of finalising an agreement for his client to join Manchester City.



It has been claimed that the difference between Napoli and Manchester City is down to just a few million Euros as they edge closer towards an agreement.



Napoli are said to be demanding a fee of around €55m and for the moment Manchester City are prepared to offer an initial sum of €47m plus another €5m in performance based bonuses.



Jorginho is Pep Guardiola’s priority target and Manchester City are moving towards signing the midfielder.

