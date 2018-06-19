XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/06/2018 - 10:43 BST

Juventus and Manchester United To Hold Key Transfer Meeting, Three Players Likely To Be Discussed

 




Juventus are expected to get in touch with Manchester United today and the discussions between the two clubs could involve the futures of Matteo Darmian, Alex Sandro and Anthony Martial.

The Italian champions have been interested in taking Darmian back to Italy this summer but Manchester United’s financial demands have blocked the deal for the moment.




The Premier League giants are said to be asking for a fee of around €25m but for the moment Juventus are in no mood to adhere to such demands made by the Red Devils.

However, Juventus remain committed towards signing the former Torino defender and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the two clubs are expected to get in touch with each other again for further negotiations.
 


But their discussions are not set to remain limited to Darmian’s future as at least two more players are expected to come up during the course of their meeting.

Manchester United are interested in signing full-back Sandro but for the moment they are unwilling to match Juventus’ €50m asking price for the Brazilian.


The defender’s future is expected to be a topic of discussion and Juventus are also set to probe Manchester United about the possibility of taking Martial to Italy.

The French attacker’s agent has made it clear that Martial wants to leave Old Trafford this summer but for the moment Manchester United are unwilling to sell him.
 