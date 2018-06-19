Juventus Lining Up Tottenham Target In Event Star Leaves For Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are preparing to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur target Matthijs de Ligt as they get ready to sell Chelsea defensive target Daniele Rugani this summer.



With Chelsea closing in on appointing Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, the club are zeroing in on key transfer targets for the summer as well.











And Rugani has emerged as a key defensive target for Chelsea and Sarri is keen to work with the centre-back, with whom he previously worked with at Empoli.



His agent recently denied that his discussions with Juventus involved Chelsea’s interest, but according to Corriere dello Sport, the Italian champions are ready to sell the player.





Negotiations are under way and it has been claimed than an agreement could be struck between the two clubs for a transfer fee of around €35m this summer.



And the Italian champions are already preparing to make a move for Ajax youngster De Ligt as a replacement for Rugani in the coming days and weeks.



The Dutch centre-back has been on Tottenham’s radar as well but Juventus are ready to beat competition from the north London side to take the defender to Turin.



Ajax are claimed to be asking for a transfer fee of around €50m before agreeing to sell De Ligt.

