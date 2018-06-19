Lazio Run Rule Over Signing Leicester City Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have probed the possibility of signing Leicester City’s 21-year-old winger Demarai Gray in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Leicester snapped up the talented young winger from Birmingham in January 2016, but he is yet to become a regular fixture in their starting eleven despite being an important part of their squad.











Only 17 of his 35 Premier League appearances came from the start and there are suggestions that he could consider a move this summer if there is a good opportunity to do so.



Lazio are in the market for a winger in the ongoing window and it has been claimed that the Leicester man is one of the names the club are considering at the moment.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A club have already been in touch with the Foxes about the possibility of taking Gray to Italy this summer.



It has been claimed Leicester are prepared to listen to offers for Gray for a figure of €20m or above and club need to match the player’s €3m per season wages.



Lazio are keen to get their hands on Gray, but for the moment the financial aspect of the deal is said to be a major hurdle for the club.



The winger has a contract until 2021 with Leicester.

