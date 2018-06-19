XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/06/2018 - 15:51 BST

Leeds United Spell Developed Me Says Felix Wiedwald As He Clinches Bundesliga Return

 




Eintracht Frankfurt have completed the signing of Felix Wiedwald from Leeds United and the goalkeeper believes his spell in England was a learning one.

The custodian joined Leeds last summer from Werder Bremen, but failed to fully convince between the sticks and lost his spot in the side by the end of the season.




Wiedwald has now called time on his stint at Elland Road, heading back to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year contract.

No fee has been disclosed, but it had been mooted that the Whites, keen to offload him, could terminate his contract
 


Wiedwald will serve as backup to Frederik Ronnow at Eintracht Frankfurt and the shot-stopper believes that his time in England has benefited him as a player.

"I think that I developed personally through the experience abroad", the goalkeeper told Eintracht Frankfurt's official site.


"Now I have to go to Frankfurt, show myself and, ideally, play as much as possible."

Eintracht Frankfurt finished in eighth place in the Bundesliga last season, while they also won the German Cup, beating Bayern Munich in the final.
 