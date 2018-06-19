Ligue 1 Outfit Planning For Life After Crystal Palace Target

Follow @insidefutbol





French outfit Toulouse are in talks to bring in a replacement for goalkeeper Alban Lafont, who is a target for Crystal Palace this summer.



A product of the Toulouse academy, Lafont has already made more than 100 senior appearances for the club at the tender age of 19.











The young goalkeeper has made it clear that he wants to move away from the French club this summer as he believes he needs a different experience at a higher level.



Crystal Palace have been interest in taking him to England and have reportedly promised him the number one jersey, but there are suggestions PSV Eindhoven are currently leading the chase.





But it is apparent that the goalkeeper is set to leave the club and according to French radio station RMC Sport, Toulouse are already working on a deal to bring in a replacement goalkeeper.



They have identified Dijon captain Baptiste Reynet as Lafont’s replacement and have opened talks to reach an agreement over fee to take him to Toulouse.



A deal has not been agreed yet, but the negotiations have moved in the right direction and Toulouse are confident of getting the agreement done.



It remains to be seen where Lafont ends up this summer as he has made it clear that he wants to continue to play regular football.

