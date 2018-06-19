Marcelo Bielsa Linked With Wanting Former Charge at Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could make a move to snap up former Athletic Bilbao defender Jon Aurtenetxe.



The 26-year-old is a free agent after leaving Scottish side Dundee, having joined the Premiership outfit from lower league Spanish side Amorebieta last summer.











He is well known to new Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, having played under the Argentine tactician at Athletic Bilbao.



And, according to Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo, Aurtenetxe could reunite with Bielsa at Elland Road.





Rated by Bielsa, the Spaniard would be a familiar face in the Elland Road dressing room for the new head coach.



He is also well accustomed to the physical nature of British football due to his spell in Scotland with Dundee.



The defender started his career in the youth ranks at Athletic Bilbao and was a key man in the club's 2011/12 campaign under Bielsa, where they reached the final of both the Europa League and the Copa del Rey.



Aurtenetxe fell out of favour under Bielsa's successor Ernesto Valverde.

