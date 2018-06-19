XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/06/2018 - 11:13 BST

Newcastle Offered Chance To Sign Liverpool Star As Reds Set Asking Price

 




Liverpool have put an asking price of £15m on Daniel Sturridge's head and the striker has been offered to Newcastle United.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez looked to sign Sturridge from Liverpool on loan in the January transfer window, but the hitman preferred a switch to West Brom.




He continued his penchant for picking up injuries on a regular basis at the Hawthornes and made only six appearances, without a goal, as the Baggies slipped out of the Premier League.

Liverpool are again looking to offload Sturridge and, according to the Chronicle, Newcastle have been offered the striker.
 


But the Reds are not looking to loan Sturridge out again and instead have slapped a £15m asking price on his head.

It is unclear whether Liverpool can achieve their asking price, especially with Sturridge continuing to regularly pick up injuries which restrict his time on the pitch.


Sturridge has also been shopped around to other clubs by his agent.

Spanish giants Sevilla, along with Turkish pair Besiktas and Fenerbahce, have been told they can land the striker this summer.
 