Real Madrid Could Turn To Thibaut Courtois As Roma Play Alisson Hardball

Real Madrid are unwilling to increase their offer for Roma goalkeeper Alisson and are now prepared to turn their attention towards Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois.



Alisson has emerged as Real Madrid’s top goalkeeping target this summer and the Brazilian is keen on making a move to the Bernabeu at the end of the World Cup campaign.











The European champions have been in talks with Roma over the 25-year-old goalkeeper and they tabled a first offer of around €60m last week for Alisson.



Roma rejected the offer and are believed to be demanding around a fee of around €80m before agreeing to sell the goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window.





And according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Real Madrid are prepared to look at other options as for the moment they don’t want to increase their bid for the Roma custodian.



It has been claimed Chelsea’s Courtois has re-emerged as a target for the European championsl he had been second choice to Alisson on Real Madrid’s shortlist.



The Belgian has refused to sign an extension to contract with Chelsea, which is set to expire at the end of next season.



With Roma prizing Alisson out of a move, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool look to rekindle their interest in the Brazilian.

