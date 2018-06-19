Revealed: Figures Behind French Centre-Back’s Proposed Move To West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Issa Diop has agreed terms on a contract with West Ham and will receive a hefty signing on fee once he completes his move to the London Stadium.



West Ham were in talks with Toulouse for several weeks, but an agreement is now in place between the two clubs that will see the 21-year-old French defender move to the Hammers.











The east London outfit have agreed to pay the French club a transfer fee of around €25m for the centre-back, who came through the ranks at Toulouse.



The Frenchman is expected to arrive in England this week to complete a medical ahead of signing a contract, the terms of which have already been agreed between West Ham and his representatives.





According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Diop has agreed a contract worth €4m per year and will be bagging a hefty signing on bonus once he completes the move to the London Stadium.



The defender will get a one-time payment of €2.5m once he join West Ham in the coming days following a medical and other formalities are completed.



West Ham are confident that they are investing in the right young defensive talent as Manuel Pellegrini continues to retool the squad this summer.



A French Under-21 international, Diop has made 95 senior appearances for Toulouse.

