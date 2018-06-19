XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/06/2018 - 18:04 BST

Revealed: Figures Behind French Centre-Back’s Proposed Move To West Ham

 




Issa Diop has agreed terms on a contract with West Ham and will receive a hefty signing on fee once he completes his move to the London Stadium.

West Ham were in talks with Toulouse for several weeks, but an agreement is now in place between the two clubs that will see the 21-year-old French defender move to the Hammers.




The east London outfit have agreed to pay the French club a transfer fee of around €25m for the centre-back, who came through the ranks at Toulouse.

The Frenchman is expected to arrive in England this week to complete a medical ahead of signing a contract, the terms of which have already been agreed between West Ham and his representatives.
 


According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Diop has agreed a contract worth €4m per year and will be bagging a hefty signing on bonus once he completes the move to the London Stadium.

The defender will get a one-time payment of €2.5m once he join West Ham in the coming days following a medical and other formalities are completed.


West Ham are confident that they are investing in the right young defensive talent as Manuel Pellegrini continues to retool the squad this summer.

A French Under-21 international, Diop has made 95 senior appearances for Toulouse.
 