Steven Gerrard Is Causing A Revolution – Rangers New Boy

Rangers new boy Connor Goldson believes that now is the perfect time for him to be joining the club as there is a revolution going on at the Ibrox side.



Goldson signed a four-year-deal with the Gers upon joining from Brighton & Hove Albion and feels that the switch is no downgrade in his career, despite coming from the Premier League to the Scottish Premiership.











The defender believes that Rangers' new boss Steven Gerrard has made the supporters happy and excited after a few tough years, and now there is great optimism around the club.



He also feels that Scottish football has attracted many big names that have raised the level of the league and there has been great excitement around the Premiership too.





The 25-year-old told Rangers TV: “I feel like there is a little bit of a revolution going on. The new manager has obviously made the fans happy and made them excited again.



“I know it has been a tough few years, but I feel like there is a lot of optimism around the club and I feel this is the perfect time for me to be joining.



“I feel like the whole Scottish league is getting more excitement around it.



"I feel there have been a few big attractions in the last few years who have come to Scottish football, and I think that has just raised the level of awareness around it."



Goldson will now look to impress under Gerrard on the club's summer training camp in Spain.

