West Ham Haven’t Contacted Javier Pastore’s Agents As They Trail Badly In Transfer Chase

West Ham are yet to be in touch with the entourage of Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Javier Pastore this summer.



The Hammers have been keen on signing the Argentine and are said to have been in talks with PSG over taking him to England during the ongoing transfer window.











However, the former Palermo man prefers a move to Italy and his representatives have been in talks with Roma over taking Pastore to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.



The Giallorossi are working on a deal to sign the player and despite the links with West Ham, it seems the Serie A giants have put in more work to sign Pastore this summer.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, West Ham are yet to be in contact with the player’s representatives despite their apparent interest in signing the Argentine.



The Hammers are in a state to match his salary at PSG, but he has already reportedly agreed terms with Roma and is prepared to accept a wage cut to move to Italy.



Pastore also has personal reasons to accept a move to Italy as it has been claimed that his family are also pushing for a move back to the country.



And at the moment it seems West Ham have been left far behind in the chase for the Argentine.

