West Ham In Final Attempt For Lazio Star With Fresh Bid

Premier League outfit West Ham have slapped in what could be their final offer for Lazio attacker Felipe Anderson.



Anderson has been on West Ham’s radar this summer and they have been in talks with Lazio for a few weeks to reach an agreement for his transfer to London.











Lazio are willing to sell the Brazilian, but have shown a flair for driving a hard bargain during negotiations, which has so far frustrated the West Ham hierarchy.



The Hammers remain keen to get a deal over the line, but it has been claimed patience is running thin at the Olympic Stadium with regards to the talks with Lazio.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the club have tabled one more bid with Lazio and it has suggested that it could be their final offer to sign Anderson.



It has been claimed West Ham have offered an initial fee of €35m and are prepared to put in another €3m as part of performance bases bonuses.



To further sweeten the deal, the Hammers have offered to pay ten per cent of any sell on fee, which could take the final figure to around €42m.



West Ham believe they have made a just offer for Anderson and could be prepared to walk away from negotiations if Lazio reject the bid.

