XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/06/2018 - 12:13 BST

West Ham In Final Attempt For Lazio Star With Fresh Bid

 




Premier League outfit West Ham have slapped in what could be their final offer for Lazio attacker Felipe Anderson.

Anderson has been on West Ham’s radar this summer and they have been in talks with Lazio for a few weeks to reach an agreement for his transfer to London.




Lazio are willing to sell the Brazilian, but have shown a flair for driving a hard bargain during negotiations, which has so far frustrated the West Ham hierarchy.

The Hammers remain keen to get a deal over the line, but it has been claimed patience is running thin at the Olympic Stadium with regards to the talks with Lazio.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the club have tabled one more bid with Lazio and it has suggested that it could be their final offer to sign Anderson.

It has been claimed West Ham have offered an initial fee of €35m and are prepared to put in another €3m as part of performance bases bonuses.


To further sweeten the deal, the Hammers have offered to pay ten per cent of any sell on fee, which could take the final figure to around €42m.

West Ham believe they have made a just offer for Anderson and could be prepared to walk away from negotiations if Lazio reject the bid.
 