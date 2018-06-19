XRegister
06 October 2016

19/06/2018 - 12:15 BST

West Ham Target Booked For Medical With Serie A Giants

 




West Ham target Javier Pastore is set to undergo a medical at Roma later this week after the club agreed a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for the Argentine.

The Argentine is finally expected to leave PSG later this week after months of speculation over his future and his next destination is set to be Roma.




The former Palermo man has always been keen on returning to Italy and despite interest from West Ham, Pastore is now on his way to back to Serie A in the ongoing widow.

Roma have worked out an agreement over a fee with PSG for Pastore and it has been claimed that they have agreed to fork out a sum of around €18m for the Argentine.
 


He has already agreed personal terms with Roma and according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the 28-year-old will be arriving the Italian capital on Wednesday.

And he will undergo a medical with the Serie A giants on the following day on Thursday ahead of signing a contract with Roma.


Manuel Pellegrini was keen to take him to West Ham but it seems the Hammers didn’t even get in touch with the player’s entourage, which allowed Roma to steal a march on them in the race.
 