West Ham Target Javier Pastore Waiting For Roma To Sell Radja Nainggolan To Complete Move

West Ham target Javier Pastore is waiting for Roma to sell Radja Nainggolan to Inter in order to complete his return to Serie A.



The Hammers have been chasing the Argentine attacking midfielder and opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.











But West Ham taking their time to close out the deal let in Roma and Pastore favours a return to Italy, where he previously played for Palermo.



According to Sky Italia, Roma have an agreement on personal terms with Pastore, who is taking a pay cut from €6m per year at PSG to €4m per year in the Italian capital.





Roma are also close to an agreement with PSG, with a likely fee of €24m.



However, Pastore needs Nainggolan to complete his switch to Inter in order for the transfer to go through.



Nainggolan has agreed terms on a contract with Inter, worth around €5m plus bonuses per year, and will cost the Nerazzurri around €20m to €22m.



When Nainggolan signs for Inter, Pastore's move to Roma will be pushed through.

