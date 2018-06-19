XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/06/2018 - 18:33 BST

You See It In His Eye – Liverpool Attacker Hails Team-Mate’s Special Quality

 




Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has hailed his Reds team-mate Roberto Firmino for his ability to work like a defender.

Firmino has been an important part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and he played his part in helping the Reds feature in the Champions League final in Kyiv in May. The understanding between Mane and Firmino has also been joyful to watch for Liverpool fans, but has been a nightmare for defenders.




Mane believes that Firmino provides much more to the Liverpool side than just his offensive flair and hailed the Brazilian for working tirelessly for the team.

According to the Senegalese, Firmino, who had 27 goals and 17 assists to his name in 54 appearances last season, is an incredible and a very important part of the Reds team.
 


The 26-year-old said on Liverpool's end of the season DVD: “He’s a hard worker and an incredible player.

“He can see in his eye and what he’s doing all the time on the pitch, working for the team like a defender and he’s a striker!


“This is special for him and it makes him a very, very, very important player for us.”

Mane and Firmino will remain a force to deal with next season under their German manager Jurgen Klopp and will look to go one better next time in the Champions League.
 