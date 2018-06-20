Agent of Norwich and Leeds Linked Striker Expects Developments Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Norwich City and Leeds United linked hitman Marvin Ducksch expects developments on his client's future soon.



Ducksch shone on loan at Holstein Kiel from St Pauli in the German second tier last term and his goals almost pushed Holstein Kiel up to the Bundesliga.











Norwich and Leeds have been credited with interest in Ducksch, but it is Fortuna Dusseldorf who have been leading the race due to the striker's desire to play in the Bundesliga.



However, Fortuna Dusseldorf have been unwilling to pay St Pauli's asking price and Ducksch's future is up in the air – though there will be clarity soon, his agent says.





"We will get a reasonable solution in the next few days", the striker's agent Jurgen Milewski told German daily Bild.



He scored 18 goals in the German second tier last term and is officially on loan at Holstein Kiel until the end of this month.



Ducksch cost just €250,000 for St Pauli to sign from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.



The hitman is under contract at the club until 2019.

