XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2018 - 22:56 BST

Agent of Norwich and Leeds Linked Striker Expects Developments Soon

 




The agent of Norwich City and Leeds United linked hitman Marvin Ducksch expects developments on his client's future soon.

Ducksch shone on loan at Holstein Kiel from St Pauli in the German second tier last term and his goals almost pushed Holstein Kiel up to the Bundesliga.




Norwich and Leeds have been credited with interest in Ducksch, but it is Fortuna Dusseldorf who have been leading the race due to the striker's desire to play in the Bundesliga.

However, Fortuna Dusseldorf have been unwilling to pay St Pauli's asking price and Ducksch's future is up in the air – though there will be clarity soon, his agent says.
 


"We will get a reasonable solution in the next few days", the striker's agent Jurgen Milewski told German daily Bild.

He scored 18 goals in the German second tier last term and is officially on loan at Holstein Kiel until the end of this month.


Ducksch cost just €250,000 for St Pauli to sign from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

The hitman is under contract at the club until 2019.
 