Ajax Closing In On Dusan Tadic, Southampton Star Agrees Personal Terms

Dutch giants Ajax are closing in on completing the signing of Dusan Tadic from Premier League outfit Southampton.



Ajax want to take Tadic back to the Eredivisie, where he turned on the style for FC Groningen and FC Twente before heading to England to join the Saints in 2014.











According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Ajax have a personal term agreement from the 29-year-old on a four-year contract.



And Ajax financial director Jeroen Slop and director of football Marc Overmars headed to England to speak to Southampton about sealing the deal.





The Dutch side are confident of completing the signing of Tadic for a fee of €17.1m in the coming days.



Tadic has a further two years left on his contract with Southampton, but is happy to return to the Netherlands with Ajax.



He turned out in 36 of Southampton's 38 Premier League games last term, scoring six goals and providing three assists for his team-mates.



The attacking midfielder will bolster an Ajax side who finished second in the Eredivisie last season.

