Arsenal Linked Defender Deliberating Over Options As Lyon Continue To Push

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal defensive target Abdou Diallo is yet to make a final decision on his future and will visit Lyon’s facilities at the end of the week.



The 22-year-old centre-back has been on the radar of a few clubs in Europe this summer and is most likely to leave Mainz by the end of the summer transfer window.











He has been on Arsenal and Napoli’s radar but Borussia Dortmund and Lyon have been the ones who have made the most effort to land the centre-back in the ongoing window.



Dortmund have seemed fairly confident about landing the player and are said to have agreed a fee with Mainz, but Diallo is yet to take a final decision on his future.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the defender will visit Lyon later this week and hold talks with the club’s hierarchy to understand the project on offer at the Ligue 1 giants.



Lyon have tabled a bid with Mainz for Diallo and are hopeful of convincing Diallo to ignore overtures from Dortmund and move back to France this summer.



The defender has been one of Lucien Favre’s priority targets for Dortmund and there was talk that he could soon undergo a medical at the Westfalenstadion.



However, the defender remains undecided and returned to France on Tuesday to further deliberate on his options this summer.

