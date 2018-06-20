XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2018 - 11:42 BST

Arsenal Linked Defender Deliberating Over Options As Lyon Continue To Push

 




Arsenal defensive target Abdou Diallo is yet to make a final decision on his future and will visit Lyon’s facilities at the end of the week.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been on the radar of a few clubs in Europe this summer and is most likely to leave Mainz by the end of the summer transfer window.




He has been on Arsenal and Napoli’s radar but Borussia Dortmund and Lyon have been the ones who have made the most effort to land the centre-back in the ongoing window.

Dortmund have seemed fairly confident about landing the player and are said to have agreed a fee with Mainz, but Diallo is yet to take a final decision on his future.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the defender will visit Lyon later this week and hold talks with the club’s hierarchy to understand the project on offer at the Ligue 1 giants.

Lyon have tabled a bid with Mainz for Diallo and are hopeful of convincing Diallo to ignore overtures from Dortmund and move back to France this summer.


The defender has been one of Lucien Favre’s priority targets for Dortmund and there was talk that he could soon undergo a medical at the Westfalenstadion.

However, the defender remains undecided and returned to France on Tuesday to further deliberate on his options this summer.
 