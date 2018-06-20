Celtic Star Dodges Transfer Question Amid Interest From Serie A Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio linked defender Dedryck Boyata has remained coy over his future at Celtic and insists that he wants to concentrate on the World Cup at the moment.



In the absence of the injured Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen, Boyata started Belgium’s opening World Cup game against Panama on Monday where his side won 3-0.











The defender was reportedly being watched by Lazio sporting director Igli Tare, who was at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi and it led to speculation over the Belgian’s future at Celtic.



Boyata only has a year left on his contract with the Scottish champions and the defender provided little in the way of clues on whether he will be considering a transfer away from Scotland this summer.





The centre-back insisted that he wants to focus on the World Cup and will only take a call after the end of the tournament.



“I am looking at it step by step”, the defender was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“I still have a contract for another season with Celtic.



“I am here to concentrate on the World Cup and the rest we will see afterwards.”



Boyata joined Celtic from Manchester City in 2015 and has made 103 appearances for the club, winning six major trophies in the process.

